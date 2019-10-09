|
Korthals, Barbara Ann
Sep. 24, 1951 - Sep. 26, 2019
Barbara Ann Korthals passed away at age 68, peacefully in her daughter's house in Sarasota, FL due to breast cancer, the morning of September 26th, 2019. She was born the morning of Monday, September 24th 1951 in Springville, NY.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Margaret; her sister, Donna; her brother, Robert; her daughter, Carly Murawsky; her son-in-law, Daniel Murawsky; and her grandson, Asterion Murawsky.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019