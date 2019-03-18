|
Falcone, Barbara B.
94, of Longboat Key, FL and North Falmouth, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday March 9, 2019.
Devoted wife of the late Louis T. Falcone. Loving mother of Constance Cooney of Marblehead, MA Louis T. Falcone, Jr. of Canton, MA and the late J. Bradley Collins. Loving step-mother of Judith Meyer of CA, Linda Starvis of Hingham, MA and Vincent "Jimmy" Falcone of N. Falmouth, MA. Former wife of the late Joseph K. Collins. Proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, Milton, MA on Friday, March 22nd. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. A remembrance celebration of Barbara's life will take place in Longboat Key, Florida on April 28th.
Donations in Barbara's name may be made in her memory of her late husband Louis Falcone and sent to The , Gulf Coast Chapter 1230 S. Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota FLA 34239
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019