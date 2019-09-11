|
|
Cassata, Barbara
September 13, 1938 - September 9, 2019
Barbara Cassata, age 80, of Venice, FL, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY on September 13, 1938 to William and Pauline Merk. Barbara lived a rich and rewarding life both in Branchport, NY and Venice, FL. She retired as town clerk of Parma before her move to Florida.
For those who were fortunate enough to have their lives touched by her would say that she was a kind and sensitive person. If there were a song that epitomized her beliefs it would be "Bless the Beasts and the Children " because she cared deeply for them all.
She spent her time on earth being a loving mother and "nana" to many grandchildren. They adored her as well. She found pleasure and comfort in the pets we have had as well as the wildlife on our beloved homestead in Branchport. Amongst her favorite things were reading, painting with watercolors and feeding her hummingbirds.
She always had a wish that I hope has come true for her, to pass away to "Rainbow Bridge" where she would be reunited with our critters waiting for her to lead them into heaven.
Surviving family members include her husband, James; sons Brett DeHollander and Douglas DeHollander; daughter Melanie Spade; step son James Cassata (Margaret); step daughter Kristine Cassata Hoskins; sister Linda Merk (Marty Tober); brother James Merk (Caroline McCann); 20 loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
God bless her and keep her close.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make donations may do so in her name to the Cancer Research Institute.
To share a memory of Barbara or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019