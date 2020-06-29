Barbara Corbett-Conlin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corbett-Conlin,
Barbara
Mar 14, 1945 - Jun 27, 2020
Barbara "Barb" Ann Corbett-Conlin, 75, was born March 14, 1945 in Rockaway Beach, New York to parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shea. She passed away in the care and comfortability of Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida, on June 27, 2020.
A sweet, lovely lady, Barb was known for her warm smile and kind heart. She made a positive impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Barb's hobbies included cooking and baking and she often expressed her love and appreciation for others through her food.
She is very dearly loved and very dearly missed by her family and many friends, near and far.
Barbara is survived by her son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Jesse Corbett, as well as many other family members and good friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Corbett family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved