Corbett-Conlin,
Barbara
Mar 14, 1945 - Jun 27, 2020
Barbara "Barb" Ann Corbett-Conlin, 75, was born March 14, 1945 in Rockaway Beach, New York to parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shea. She passed away in the care and comfortability of Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida, on June 27, 2020.
A sweet, lovely lady, Barb was known for her warm smile and kind heart. She made a positive impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Barb's hobbies included cooking and baking and she often expressed her love and appreciation for others through her food.
She is very dearly loved and very dearly missed by her family and many friends, near and far.
Barbara is survived by her son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Jesse Corbett, as well as many other family members and good friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Corbett family.
Barbara
Mar 14, 1945 - Jun 27, 2020
Barbara "Barb" Ann Corbett-Conlin, 75, was born March 14, 1945 in Rockaway Beach, New York to parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shea. She passed away in the care and comfortability of Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida, on June 27, 2020.
A sweet, lovely lady, Barb was known for her warm smile and kind heart. She made a positive impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Barb's hobbies included cooking and baking and she often expressed her love and appreciation for others through her food.
She is very dearly loved and very dearly missed by her family and many friends, near and far.
Barbara is survived by her son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Jesse Corbett, as well as many other family members and good friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Corbett family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.