National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
pavilion at North Jetty Park
Casey Key, FL
Deighton Haupt, Barbara
Dec 08, 1939 - Mar 01,2019
Barbara Deighton-Haupt, 79, of Sarasota, FL , Born in Brockton, MA. died on March 01, 2019. A Celebration Of Life will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10AM to 12PM at the pavilion at North Jetty Park, Casey Key, FL. Friends and Family are welcome to share stories, memories, and say goodbye to our Mother, Sister, Friend, and Loving Spirit at her favorite place at the beach, followed by a boat ride, and lunch. Just as she would have wanted.
