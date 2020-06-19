Or Copy this URL to Share

Allison, Barbara Elaine

Sep 24, 1945 - Jun 17, 2020

Barbara Elaine Allison, 74, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 17, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30P.M. on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel Venice, Florida..



