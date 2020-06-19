Barbara Elaine Allison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allison, Barbara Elaine
Sep 24, 1945 - Jun 17, 2020
Barbara Elaine Allison, 74, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 17, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30P.M. on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel Venice, Florida..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved