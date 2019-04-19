|
Falcone, Barbara (Bradley)
Barbara Bradley Falcone, 94, of Longboat Key, FL and North Falmouth, MA passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday March 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Louis T. Falcone. Loving mother of Constance Cooney of MA, Louis T. Falcone, Jr. of MA, and the late J. Bradley Collins. Loving step-mother of Judith Meyer of CA, Linda Starvis of MA and Vincent "Jimmy" Falcone of Longboat Key. Former wife of the late Joseph K. Collins. Proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara's family would like to thank Regina Ansong for her compassionate care.
A remembrance celebration of Barbara's life will take place at the Island House Dining Room at Longboat Key Resort, Longboat Key, Florida on April 28 at 1:00. Family and friends are kindly invited.
Donations in Barbara's name may be made to Sarasota Memorial Health Care Foundation, 1515 South Osprey Avenue, Suite B4, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Donations will be directed to the department for nursing education.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019