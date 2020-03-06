|
Joyner, Barbara Faye
May 15, 1955 - Mar 1, 2020
Barbara Faye Joyner, 64, of Osprey, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Barbara was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on May 15, 1955. She graduated from Sullivan Central High School and continued on to receive a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee. Barbara married Roland Levy on April 5, 2003; they were married for 16 years.
Barbara worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker throughout her career. She enjoyed running and was a passionate reader.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Roland Levy, her sister, Brenda Moore, her brother, Louis Joyner, and her nephew, Daniel Joyner. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Don and June Joyner.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be given to the Humane Society, 2331 15th Street, Sarasota, FL 34237 and SOS International, 2535 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020