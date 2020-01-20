|
Fick, Barbara
Jan. 23, 1932 - Jan. 11, 2020
Barbara Fick passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.
Barbara was born in Payson, Utah, moved to the Jersey Shore at a young age, graduated from Asbury Park High School and was a bookkeeper by trade.
Her greatest love was her music. She was professionally trained and in demand for Community theatres, church choirs and private functions.
One of her proudest moments was as a member of the Monmouth Civic Chorus where she traveled to Europe on several occasions singing in multiple secular and religious venues including St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, the Duomo in Florence and St. Charles Church (Karlskirche) in Vienna. She was also contracted by the Monmouth Reform Temple as the first female cantor in New Jersey.
She and Robert Fick married in 1994 and moved to Venice, Florida in retirement. Together they loved playing bridge, going to concerts, traveling internationally and playing golf.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Fick and sister Peggy Guist. She is survived by her children; Martha Haines (Charles Haines) Wendy Schmitt (Thomas Schmitt) and James Adams (Marie Courtney); grandchildren; Christopher Titus (Samantha Kirk), Rachel Schmitt, Jeffrey Titus and great grandchild Nathaniel Stuteville.
A service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on 1/27/2020 at 11:00am at 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Reception to follow at 1pm at the Hotel Venezia - Ramada by Wyndham at 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N, Venice, FL 34285 (941-308-7700).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/BarbaraFick
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020