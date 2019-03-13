Home

Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St Patrick
7900 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Barbara Hanson Obituary
Hanson, Barbara
1931 - 2019
Barbara Hanson was born in 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her parents were Walter and Charlotte Cecil. She passed away peacefully in hospice early Friday morning, February 22.
A resident of Sarasota for over 32 years, Barbara had previously lived in Toledo, Ohio, where she taught in the primary school system, after receiving a bachelor's degree in education in 1953 from the University of Minnesota (magna cum laude). She later earned a master's degree in library science in 1976 from the University of Toledo, leading to a career as a librarian at the School of Law at the same university.
Barbara's true passion, however, was music, and in fact it was the thriving arts scene in Sarasota that attracted her to the city. During her years in college, she performed as a singer at Sheiks Dinner Theatre in Minneapolis, in leading roles such as Fiona in Brigadoon, and Liza in My Fair Lady. In Toledo, Barbara was cast in both lead and supporting roles in Toledo Opera Association productions such as Madame Butterfly, The Magic Flute, and Merry Widow. It was also during this time that she coincidentally met and performed with a young and upcoming tenor named Placido Domingo, just prior to his bursting on the scene in New York.
In addition to her work with the Toledo Opera, Barbara headlined in local theatre and musical productions in Toledo, including Most Happy Fella, Camelot, The Sound of Music, and Summer and Smoke. Following her move to Sarasota, she performed with the Sarasota Opera Association and Sarasota Opera Guild, as well as in the Sarasota Arts Festival from 1994-97. She also was a member of a local chamber ensemble known as the Prevailing Winds, and she held soloist positions at several Sarasota area churches, including Church of the Incarnation, Third Church of Christ Scientist, and other churches in Sarasota, Bradenton, and Cape Coral.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, as well as her older sister Phyllis Harlan. Survivors are her sons Daniel (Yoshie) Hanson and Dr. Eric (Nicole) Hanson, and grandchildren Gregory, Matthew, Jacob, Erica, and Katie. Also surviving is her former daughter-in-law Jean Hanson.
Barbara's funeral service will be held on Saturday, 16 March at 10.00 am, at the Church of St Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Van Wezel Foundation are suggested (https://www.vwfoundation.org/)
Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park was entrusted with final care. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
