Harris-Johnson, Barbara
Nov. 12, 1959 - Apr. 23, 2020
Barbara Harris-Johnson, 60, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr. 23, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on May 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., May 2, 2020 at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 41 years, Jessie Johnson; children, Reggie Johnson, Trina Johnson, and Tina Johnson; mother, Barbara Ann Harris; brothers, Prelo Harris and Joel Harris; sister, Gwendolyn Harris Clark; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020