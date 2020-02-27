|
Herbert, Barbara
Barbara Ann Herbert (Heacock), 78, has gone to live with the angels. Barbara, formerly of Ellicott City, MD, died on February 20 in Bradenton, FL. Barbara was the devoted wife of Jack Herbert, mother of Kelly and Jeff, sister to Patricia, Jane, Janet, and Margaret, and grandmother to Ryan and Will.
Barbara was born in March, 1941 in Baltimore Maryland. She attended Seton High School and upon graduation, worked as a medical secretary at the University of Maryland.
Barbara and Jack began dating when they were 15, creating a close and loving relationship for nearly 65 years. They were married in September 1961 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, and lived in Catonsville, MD.
In 1971 the family moved to Ellicott City, MD and enjoyed 29 wonderful years in Howard County. Barbara worked part-time as both a florist and merchandiser. Barbara and Jack were leaders in the Marriage Encounter program and Barbara coordinated the Our Daily Bread program for Resurrection Church. Barbara was an avid tennis player at Forest Hills Swim and Tennis Club, and she enjoyed family ski trips to Vermont, Canada, Colorado, and Wyoming. Barbara especially enjoyed spending time in Ocean City, MD with dear friends.
After spending 5 years as "snowbirds", Barbara and Jack moved to Bradenton Florida in 2000 where they enjoyed a warm retirement. Barbara worked part-time at Mixon Fruit Farm retail store for many years. A sports enthusiast, Barbara was an avid fan of her hometown Baltimore Ravens and Orioles - she even ran the bases at an Orioles spring training game - and she adopted the Tampa Bay Rays, who she followed closely. Barbara again supported her community by volunteering with Our Daily Bread soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels. Barbara made many friends at Tara Golf and Country Club and she particularly enjoyed attending their Sunday brunch.
Barbara was an angel herself, and she is missed and loved immensely. Private service at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Memorial Garden. A Celebration of Life will be held in March. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Daily Bread of Bradenton, PO Box 9544 Bradenton, FL 34206.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020