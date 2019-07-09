Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Barbara Hopkins


1928 - 2019
Barbara Hopkins Obituary
Hopkins, Barbara
May 11, 1928 - July 6, 2019
Barbara Jean Hopkins, age 91, of Venice, Florida passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019. Barbara was born May 11, 1928 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Steve and Thelma Euriga.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Joyce Hartshorn of Bluffton, SC, Faith Hopkins Braswell of Yukon, OK, and Sharon McAfee of Valparaiso, IN; sister Martha Jones of Brandon, FL; 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and nephew, Steven Firestone of Bradenton, FL. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, A. Davis Hopkins and brother, Wayne Euriga.
Barbara was involved in ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, including to Navajo families in New Mexico. All who knew her, loved her, and she will be sorely missed.
A memorial service is being planned at her church Calvary Bible Church in Venice, FL in August. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 9 to July 11, 2019
