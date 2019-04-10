|
|
DeToffol, Barbara I.
Dec 11, 1943 - Apr 9, 2019
Barbara I. DeToffol, age 75, of Venice, FL, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born in Bethesda, MD on December 11, 1943 to George and Hilda McGowan. Barbara came to Venice 8 years ago from Myrtle Beach, SC.
Barbara was first a homemaker, then held a variety of jobs in the hospitality and health care industry which included owning and operating the Olson Bay Resort in Ely, MN for 10 years. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and being present for her grandchildren's activities. Barbara was also active in the YMCA water aerobics classes.
Surviving family members include her daughter Dawn Wildermuth (Robert) of Venice; sons Scott DeToffol (Jodi) of Bloomington, MN and Jeff DeToffol (Lisa) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren Trey, Thomas, Sarah, Charles, Samuel, Caleb, Matthew, and Elisa; brothers George, Jr. and Terry; and sisters Marie and Donna. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Gary and her sister Betty.
Friends can gather to visit at Farley Funeral Home, Venice on Sunday, April 14th from 2-2:30 pm, with a memorial service at 2:30.
To share a memory of Barbara or to send a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019