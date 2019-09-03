Home

1932 - 2019
Craycraft, Barbara J.
Sept 30, 1932 - Aug 21, 2019
Barbara J. Craycraft , passed away peacefully, August 21, 2019 in her Parrish, Fl home. Born in September 1932 in New Richmond Wisconsin,
Barbara enjoyed her career as a speech pathologist working in Cincinnati schools. She loved gardening and a long time supporter of the Audubon Society and the Cincinnati Zoo. Barbara is survived by her daughters Mary Jo, Carol, and Catherine, her sons Joseph and Charles, her sister Mary Franck, her brother Charles and several grand and great grandchildren. Barbara will be interred alongside Joseph L. Craycraft, her husband of over 53 years, at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sept 13, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
