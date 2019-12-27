|
Palumbo, Barbara "Bobby" J.
Barbara "Bobby" J. Palumbo passed away Christmas Day in Sarasota, FL. A Brooklyn, NY native, the beloved only child of J. Harry Bradshaw & Elsie E. Carlson-Bradshaw. Widow of John F. Palumbo, mother of 3 sons Bart, Greg & John. Bobby traveled extensively, by sea and air and recommended everyone do the same. Relocating to Florida mid life she found many pleasures in her Florida home.
Bobby was an avid reader; she mastered jigsaw puzzles, tournament bridge, all card and board games. She was an artist, able to knit, crochet and sew; making holiday and seasonal décor, she created many afghans.
Bobby is survived by her sons and their spouses, Bart & Carlos, Greg & Mary, John & Sandra, all of Florida, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her beloved cat Tommy. Bobby faced many adversities with grace and strength from childhood thru her adult and senior years. We will cherish our memories and travel on ~
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019