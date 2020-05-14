Santorella, Barbara Jean
June 27, 1932 - May 13, 2020
Barbara Jean (Kitchin) Santorella, loving wife of the late Joseph B. Santorella, passed away on May 13, 2020. Jean was born in Middleton, MA. and raised her family in Danvers, MA.
She was predeceased by her mother, Rita (Leary) Kitchin, father Alfred Kitchin, brother Alfred Kitchin Jr. and sister Carol Mosychuk.
Survived by her children Dan Santorella and his wife Barbara of Danvers, MA, Nancy Santorella Boley and her husband Rick of Weddington NC, and Julie Santorella of Venice FL. Grandchildren Heather Elliott and her husband Joshua, of Hiram GA, Michael Santorella and his wife Jacleen of Boston, MA, Patty Santorella of Los Angeles CA, Joey Boley of Weddington NC, and Taylor Bisson of Venice FL. Jean welcomed her first greatgrandchild Griffin Elliott in February 2020.
Jean was the beloved sister in law to Anthony Santorella, Danvers MA, the late Alice Caron, Peabody, MA, and Connie and Tom Lydon, Port St. Lucie, FL., as well as her many nieces and nephews.
After raising her children, Jean attended the Essex Agricultural Institute in Danvers, MA and received her Nursing Assistant Certification. She went on to work for a cardiology practice at Salem Hospital in Salem, MA. She and her husband spent many years summering at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. After retirement they moved to FL and enjoyed many years dining out, dancing, fishing, entertaining with friends, and playing shuffle board. Jean loved to paint with oils and water colors, her beautiful paintings can be found hanging in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
Private family services will be provided by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, Danvers, MA. The family will honor her memory and celebrate her life in a social gathering sometime in the future. Special thanks to Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, FL. A very special thank you to Melinda R.N. from Tidewell Hospice, Venice FL. for her kindness, comfort, and care. Donations may be made in Jean's name to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34238. To leave a message of condolence for Jean's family, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
June 27, 1932 - May 13, 2020
Barbara Jean (Kitchin) Santorella, loving wife of the late Joseph B. Santorella, passed away on May 13, 2020. Jean was born in Middleton, MA. and raised her family in Danvers, MA.
She was predeceased by her mother, Rita (Leary) Kitchin, father Alfred Kitchin, brother Alfred Kitchin Jr. and sister Carol Mosychuk.
Survived by her children Dan Santorella and his wife Barbara of Danvers, MA, Nancy Santorella Boley and her husband Rick of Weddington NC, and Julie Santorella of Venice FL. Grandchildren Heather Elliott and her husband Joshua, of Hiram GA, Michael Santorella and his wife Jacleen of Boston, MA, Patty Santorella of Los Angeles CA, Joey Boley of Weddington NC, and Taylor Bisson of Venice FL. Jean welcomed her first greatgrandchild Griffin Elliott in February 2020.
Jean was the beloved sister in law to Anthony Santorella, Danvers MA, the late Alice Caron, Peabody, MA, and Connie and Tom Lydon, Port St. Lucie, FL., as well as her many nieces and nephews.
After raising her children, Jean attended the Essex Agricultural Institute in Danvers, MA and received her Nursing Assistant Certification. She went on to work for a cardiology practice at Salem Hospital in Salem, MA. She and her husband spent many years summering at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. After retirement they moved to FL and enjoyed many years dining out, dancing, fishing, entertaining with friends, and playing shuffle board. Jean loved to paint with oils and water colors, her beautiful paintings can be found hanging in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
Private family services will be provided by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, Danvers, MA. The family will honor her memory and celebrate her life in a social gathering sometime in the future. Special thanks to Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, FL. A very special thank you to Melinda R.N. from Tidewell Hospice, Venice FL. for her kindness, comfort, and care. Donations may be made in Jean's name to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34238. To leave a message of condolence for Jean's family, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 16, 2020.