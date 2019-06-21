Home

Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
The Tabernacle
Barbara Jean Souders


Barbara Jean Souders Obituary
Souders, Barbara Jean
Feb 27, 1932 - May 27, 2019
Barbara Jean Souders, 87, Sarasota, died May 27, 2019.
She was born February 27, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, and came to Sarasota in 1971 from Trenton, N.J. She was a journalist, a college professor, and a member of The Tabernacle.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Edward Souders, and by her daughter, Cynthia Lee Hill. Barbara is survived by her sons, John (Jack) Edward Souders Jr. and Scott Jeffrey Souders, both of Sarasota; daughters Trish Lynn McIlwaine of Acushnet, Massachusetts, and Sara Jane Dagen of Gainesville, Florida; 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Tabernacle at 1:00 pm, June 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Tabernacle, 4141 DeSoto Road, Sarasota, FL 34235.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 21 to June 23, 2019
