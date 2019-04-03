|
|
Marinelli, Barbara Joan Denhart
Sept. 9, 1927 - Mar. 18, 2019
Barbara Joan Denhart Marinelli, 91, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born in Findlay, Ohio. She graduated from The Ohio State University in Science Education and the University of Dayton in School Counseling. She retired from the London, Ohio City School District. She was a long time member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, London, Ohio and the Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota, Florida. She was Past President of the Women's Golf Association of the London, Ohio Country Club, Past President of the Lady Elks, Elks Lodge #1519, Sarasota, Florida, member of Eastern Star and Daughter's of the American Revolution. She was the wife of a Mason and Shriner. She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Marinelli, brother Paul Denhart of Zanesville, Ohio and sister Kathrine Hall of Ooltewah, Tennessee. She is survived by her children, Gene, Jay and Robyn; grandchildren Jason, Michael Jay and Michael Steven Marinelli; great grandchildren Lucas, Cooper, Jack, Avery and Cason Marinelli. A celebration of her life will be held at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida April 16, 2019 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or the Pines of Sarasota, 1501 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, Florida 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019