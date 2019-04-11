Home

Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
the Sarasota National Cemetary
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Barbara Joseph Obituary
Joseph, Barbara
March 25, 1934 - March 11, 2019
Barbara passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 11, just shy of her 85th birthday. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she is predeceased by her parents Segurd and Carol Strandberg of Chicago and her husband Martin Joseph. She is survived by a loving family.
Barbara grew up on the South Side of Chicago. She earned a BA in history from Mundelein College in Chicago, graduating cum laude and with departmental honors in 1956. Her first year out of college, she worked as a librarian for the Engineering Economics Department at Armour Research Foundation (now Illinois Institute of Technology) and she taught social sciences briefly at Hyde Park High School. From there, she pursued a career in market research working as a national field director for Elrick and Lavidge, Inc. She went on to work in marketing at Quaker Oats and then worked for market research consulting firms.
A woman before her time, she spent two years working overseas; in Bangkok, Thailand and in Athens, Greece. In 1964-1965, she received an award from the Marketing Research Trade Association for the best field interviewing instruction.
Barbara married Martin Joseph in 1974 and moved to St. Louis where she worked as a real estate agent. In 1989, she and Martin moved to Vail, Colorado where she devoted herself to volunteer work.
Barbara moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2004 becoming very involved in the community. It was at a military ball on December 12, 2010, that Barbara, then widowed, met Kenneth Martin, and they were together since.
Barbara, a long-time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, was known to give help to all who needed it, and she was loved by everyone she met. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17 at the Sarasota National Cemetary, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidwell Hospice located at (5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida) or another .
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N Lime Ave., Sarasota, FL 34237 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
