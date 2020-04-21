|
Judson, Barbara
May 16, 1937 - Apr 18, 2020
Barbara Judson, 82, of Shelton, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1937, in Glen Ridge, NJ, the daughter of Gerrit Cornelius Van Heusden and Mai Pierrepont Van Heusden.
Barbara is survived by her three children: Jacqueline Stevens, Donna Dimeo, and Lawrence Judson, as well as four grandchildren. As a devoted mother, she raised her children to be loving, self-sufficient, and caring, and they have nothing but great memories of their time with her.
Barbara grew up in Glen Ridge and attended St. Lawrence University, where she met her husband of 58 years, Cyrus (Chuck) Field Judson, who passed away in 2017. The Judsons raised their children in Cheshire, Connecticut, and Chuck worked for Gulf Oil for over thirty years before retiring to Florida, where they lived together for almost 20 years.
Barbara will be remembered by her family and friends for her teasing humor, for enjoying all sports (Barbara was a lifelong Yankee, Giants, and UConn fan), playing bridge, getting involved in politics, and for immediately dropping whatever she was doing to help out her children or grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota County (HSSC) 2331 15th St., Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020