Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Speed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Speed


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Speed Obituary
Speed, Barbara L.
Apr 9, 1928 - Feb 4, 2020
Funeral services for Barbara L. Speed will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22nd at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Pastor Richard Stackhouse will officiate the service with burial to follow in Palms Memorial Park. Barbara L. Speed, 91, of Sarasota passed away at Sarasota Hospice House on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born in Haverhill, MA on April 9, 1928, to Herbert Stanwood and Florence Wightman Noyes. She was a 1946 graduate of Haverhill High School. Mrs. Speed was preceded in death by her husband, Alden B. Speed; son, Alan T. Speed; parents, Herbert Stanwood and Florence Lillian Wightman Noyes; and nine siblings. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Cheryl Speed Gay (Thomas) and Lou-Ann Speed; four grandchildren, Alan T. Wilson, Melissa L. Arnold, Ashley E. Hurt, and Christina Gay-Poppen; and seven great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Wilson, Ally Gay, Michael Weaver, Hannah Hurt, Kaleb Hurt, Nathan Hurt, and Krystal Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Greater Orlando (http://asgo.org/donate/). For more information, visit www.PalmsMemorial.com .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now