|
|
Speed, Barbara L.
Apr 9, 1928 - Feb 4, 2020
Funeral services for Barbara L. Speed will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22nd at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Pastor Richard Stackhouse will officiate the service with burial to follow in Palms Memorial Park. Barbara L. Speed, 91, of Sarasota passed away at Sarasota Hospice House on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born in Haverhill, MA on April 9, 1928, to Herbert Stanwood and Florence Wightman Noyes. She was a 1946 graduate of Haverhill High School. Mrs. Speed was preceded in death by her husband, Alden B. Speed; son, Alan T. Speed; parents, Herbert Stanwood and Florence Lillian Wightman Noyes; and nine siblings. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Cheryl Speed Gay (Thomas) and Lou-Ann Speed; four grandchildren, Alan T. Wilson, Melissa L. Arnold, Ashley E. Hurt, and Christina Gay-Poppen; and seven great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Wilson, Ally Gay, Michael Weaver, Hannah Hurt, Kaleb Hurt, Nathan Hurt, and Krystal Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Greater Orlando (http://asgo.org/donate/). For more information, visit www.PalmsMemorial.com .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020