Laidlaw, Barbara
May 21, 1948 - August 7, 2019
Barbara Laidlaw, 71, of Sarasota, Florida, died on August 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12pm to 12:45pm on Aug 17, 2019, at Restoration Fellowship Church, 5614 Richardson Rd, Sarasota. Services will be held at 1pm on Aug 17, 2019 at Restoration Fellowship Church, 5614 Richardson Rd, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (PalmsMemorial.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019