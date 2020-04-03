|
Lidstone, Barbara
Jul 1, 1938 - Mar 31, 2020
Barbara Joy Lidstone, of Venice, passed away on March 31st, 2020. She was born on July 1st, 1938 in New York City, NY. She was 81 years old.
Barbara received a BA in English Literature from Queens College. In the 1960s, she and her husband, Alan, relocated to Merritt Island, FL, and she became one of the first technical writers to work on the Apollo program at Cape Canaveral, and subsequently embarked upon a long and fruitful career as a technical writer in the computer industry. She was also an active volunteer, helping to bring the first public library to Merritt Island. In addition to her writing, Barbara was also an accomplished master tailor and seamstress, who later operated a popular local tailor shop in Red Oaks Mill, NY. Upon retiring, she and her husband Alan also wrote and published a quarterly journal and numerous articles on the RV lifestyle, as well as a book on the topic.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed reading, hiking and exploring the outdoors as she traveled the country with her loving husband Alan in their RV. She will ultimately be remembered as a loving wife and best friend of 60 years to her husband, and a most beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Alan J Lidstone of Venice; daughter Meredith Lidstone of Cocoa, FL; son Douglas Lidstone (Anjanie) of Parrish, FL; her beloved grandchildren Erich, Colton, Catherine and Jordan Lidstone, as well as her great-grandchildren, Avani and Deven Lidstone. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Robert Lidstone, and her two sisters, Patricia and Joan.
In lieu of flowers,etc, her family gratefully welcomes donations to the Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL. (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/)
