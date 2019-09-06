|
|
Hontz, Barbara Louise
April 8, 1927 - August 24, 2019
Barbara Louise Hontz of Venice, FL, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 92 on August 24, 2019 at Village on the Isle's Luke Haven Nursing Home. She was born on April 8, 1927 in Lehighton, PA, to Edwin and Esther Daugherty, and had one sister, Janet. She moved to Venice from Scotch Plains, NJ in 1985 upon her husband's retirement.
Barbara earned her associate's degree in 1945 from Rider College, and then worked as a secretary at Zion Reformist Church in Lehighton. It was there she met her husband, Mark Robert Hontz, an engineering student who was helping with church maintenance. They were married October 13, 1946 at that same church. Mark passed away May 24, 2019. They were married 72 years.
Barbara showed an early talent for art. A local benefactor offered to send her away to art school as a young girl. She preferred to stay home with her family, so art became a hobby. She continued painting and creating beautiful crafts and needlework as long as she was able.
Barbara used her creativity for many years as preschool teacher at the Scotch Plains-Fanwood YMCA in New Jersey. A pet project was orchestrating a "Tom Thumb Wedding" where preschoolers participated in a mock wedding ceremony. She would say how years later she would be approached by adult former students, who remembered her and participating in the wedding. Barbara was promoted to assistant director in the mid-1970s, a position she held until she retired in 1980.
Barbara and Mark were active members of Grace United Methodist Church in Venice. As a long-time co-leader of her women's circle, she helped to organize many events, parties and charitable projects. Other memberships include the United Methodist Women and the New Jersey Club.
Barbara was also highly involved in her community at Village on the Isle. She organized the VOTI Christmas bazaar for 15 years and also wrote, narrated, and organized Christmas plays for the residents, as well as fashion shows, and floor parties. She always tried to include as many residents as possible and to insert humorous twists wherever she could. At Luke Haven, where she spent her final years, she was recognized as a source of encouragement and enlightenment to others.
Her organizational skills and artistic ability carried over into her home life where she enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. She liked being surrounded by her children and grandchildren and would employ creative touches, like having calligraphy menus she made herself at each place for Thanksgiving dinners. Holding her great-grandchildren and watching them play with Mardi Gras beads she and Mark brought home from New Orleans was a source of joy in later years.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharyn Roy (Ron) of Pennsville, NJ and Robin Ace (Eric) of Freeland, MD; sons, Mark E. Hontz (Barbara) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Garry Hontz (Ann) of Marietta, OH; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 AM. To share a memory of Barbara or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019