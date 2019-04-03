|
|
Young, Barbara Louise (Laird)
Feb. 10, 1938 - Apr. 2, 2019
Barbara Young passed away peacefully on April 2nd, 2019, at the age of 82 years.
A native of Ohio, Barbara graduated from Miami University of Ohio where she met her husband Charlie Young on a blind date. In her early years in Ohio, she was a High School history & drama teacher. Barbara & Charlie relocated to Connecticut where she participated in and coached girls swimming until Charlie retired from UPS and then moved to Sarasota in 1991.
In her spare time, Barbara loved tennis, golf, photography & bird watching. She was the alumnae President of Pi Beta Phi Sarasota-Manatee and also a deacon at Siesta Key Chapel. She lived life to the fullest and welcomed all friends into her life with her smiling face. Barbara was well loved by all, especially her family.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charlie, daughter Nancy (Doug), sons Chris (Manuela) and Michael, four grandchildren Katie (Tad) Frost, Christie Brugler, Sofia and Amber Young and a great-grandchild on the way.
To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019