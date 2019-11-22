|
Thompson, Barbara Mae
July 5, 1931 - Nov 6, 2019
Barbara (Bobbie) Thompson, 88, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at home after a long battle with dementia and other medical issues.
She was born in Montague City, MA, on July 5, 1931, to Edward Eugene Slate and Beatrice Naramore Slate. She attended Turner Falls High School in Turner Falls, MA, where she played saxophone in the high school band, was the vocalist for the school's Swing Band, and was active in the drama department. She earned her nursing degree at Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, Hartford, Conn. In 1956, Bobbie moved with her family to Sarasota, FL, where she served as an RN at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. After many years of service, Bobbie directly oversaw the opening of the first dedicated rehabilitation department at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, serving as the Director of this unit until her retirement in 1991.
Bobbie was the last surviving founding member of St. Wilfred Episcopal Church in Sarasota, established in 1959. She was faithfully involved in many ministries through the years, leading the Altar Guild and serving as the Senior Warden of the Vestry through multiple terms. She was also very involved in the Cursillo Community of SW Florida and volunteered for 15 years at Venice Theater as seamstress, house manager, and usher.
Bobbie was known for her humor and her ability to "get things done." Above all, she was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Bobbie was preceeded in death by two husbands, Donald Gardner and Daniel Thompson. She is survived by four children: Scott Gardner (Geralynn), Robin Dofflemyer (Gunter), Todd Gardner, and Kimberly Kollar (Allan), and a stepdaughter Deborah Searcy (Michael). She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Marissa Baughn, Jessie Gardner, Ryan Dofflemyer (Ashley), Laura Hunt (Jared), Kyle Gardner, Charles Kollar, Kevin Searcy, Sara Smith, Lee Smith; and nine great grandchildren: Raegan Baughn, Amelia and Maeven Hunt, Michael and Lexi Searcy, Sebastian Hassett, Izabella Stockton, Kayden and Kash Smith. Another grandson, Michael Searcy II, preceeded her in death.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Bobbie's life on Saturday, December 7th, at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church, 3773 Wilkinson Road, Sarasota, FL. The interment of ashes will follow in the St. Wilfred's Memorial Garden. A luncheon will be served.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Wilfred Episcopal Church or a in memory of Barbara Mae Thompson. Arrangements are being made by Your Traditions Funeral Home in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019