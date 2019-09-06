|
|
Murphy, Barbara
October 22, 1935 - September 3, 2019
Barbara A. Murphy, 83, of Venice, FL passed away on Tuesday surrounded by her family.
She was born in Garden City Park, New York. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Murph" Murphy.
She was a nurse, who took care of the newborn babies and was a private duty live-in baby nurse which she loved while her husband was away in the Korean War. Upon his return they started their family and moved to Long Island where she became a homemaker. She loved to cook, garden and had a love of all music.
Barb & Murph, moved to Venice FL. in 1977 where they started their landscaping business before moving on to the wholesale/retail business, where they worked at the Dome Flea Market and which allowed them to travel throughout Florida, where they made many friends along the way.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti Murphy of Arcadia, FL, Lynda Hermann of Sarasota, FL, Kathy Dean (Brian L. Dean) of Venice, FL. Six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her family was her world and she loved her grands !
Per Barbara's wishes services will be held privately. Internment will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider making a donation to Tidewell Hospice at tidewell.org or to the Suncoast Humane Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019