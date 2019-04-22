|
Elliott, Barbara P.
Oct. 21, 1927 - Apr. 19, 2019
Barbara P. Elliott of Bradenton, FL passed away on Apr. 19, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving children, Wendy Warren and Lynne Wickersham (Chuck); sister, Shirley Retallick; 9 cherished grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Jack and son, James Cunningham.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Tue. Apr. 23, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunshine Post 3233 or Tidewell Hospice, Inc.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019