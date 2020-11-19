Roberts, BarbaraSep 29, 1936 - Nov 03, 2020Barbara Roberts left this world a better and more compassionate place on Nov 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She had faced a progressive neurological disease over the past several years with dignity and a fighting spirit. Her hundreds of nursing students at Manatee Jr./ Manatee Community College for over 30 years have benefited countless residents of the Gulf Coast area with the compassion and knowledge that she instilled in their nursing practice. "Barbara was considered to be one of the kindest and most compassionate educators with an exceptional intelligence among her fellow faculty members. She always had time for her students and contributed immensely to the number of nurses in this community over her 30+ years as a professor of nursing. She had a wonderful, dry sense of humor, even during her extended illness and will be missed by those who were fortunate to be part of her life." (Quoted from fellow professors Jan Metro-Emmert and Chris Kirsch) Her love and compassion for animals, large and small, was also a major part of her legacy. She has been interred with her precious furry companions Tabitha, Peanut and Baby Cat. Preceding her in death was her adored husband Ted who was her long awaited soulmate. She and Ted loved to be anywhere, on a boat or any body of water surrounding them. She also loved her little Martha's Vineyard cottage near Chillmark Cemetery where her parents are buried next to John Belushi. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law Rob and Cheryl, granddaughter Robin and her husband Travis, great-granddaughters Brenda, Rosalie, Amari and soon to arrive grandson. Her step-children Dale, Kimberly, William, Stacey, David Roberts and predeceased Elizabeth Roberts Sheffield. Her sister, Paula Refo RN also survives her. Barbara's wishes that any memorials in her name be given to the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, FL to be used for medicine as well as the spaying and neutering program.