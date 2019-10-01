|
Grossman, Barbara Ross
March 11, 1933 - September 28, 2019
Barbara Ross Grossman of Sarasota, FL and Highlands, NC, 86, passed away September 28, 2019 with dignity surrounded by friends and family.
Juggling many hats, Barbara had a stint as a weather girl for a Harrisburg, PA television station followed by years spent modeling in New York and France. She enjoyed a successful career as Fashion Coordinator with southwest Florida department stores Maas Brothers and Burdines producing special events including many fashion shows. Among her entrepreneurial ventures were a bridal shop, real estate with Michael Saunders and many years followed owning a modeling agency in Sarasota, Florida.
Barbara's creativity found expression in paint, alabaster stone and clay sculpture. She experienced success as an exhibited artist with shows in several galleries. She and Arthur were members of Bath and Racquet Sarasota, Highland Fall Country Club, and Old Edwards Inn. Barbara was active on the Bascomb Art Center's fundraising committee, League of Women Voters, and Florida's Master Gardener program, to name a few.
Barbara and Arthur traveled extensively in North America, Europe, the Baltics, South America and the Far East. Several of her interests were swimming, tennis, hiking, theater and entertaining. She was a wonderful cook!
Barbara was outwardly beautiful, exciting, bright, warm, fun, and giving. She had a beautiful heart and because of these traits she was like a magnet to people who were lucky enough to be in her company. She and Arthur merged two families with eight grandchildren. Kai Hinkaty, Mekayle Houghton, Tami Penner, Tim Grossman, Tod Grossman, Martin Grossman and their families felt the warm embrace of the love Barbara and Arthur created. All will miss Barbara.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019