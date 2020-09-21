Saphier, Barbara (Bobbie)
Sep 09, 1930 - Sep 18, 2020
Barbara (Bobbie) Saphier died peacefully one week after celebrating her 90th birthday.
Bobbie was born in Trenton, NJ to Jacob and Clara Bernstein. She attended Bucknell University where she met her husband to be, Jay Saphier. After graduation Bobbie and Jay married and Jay enlisted in the Army where Bobbie took a job as the secretary for Jay's CO.
After the Army, Bobbie and Jay moved to New Jersey, then to Valley Stream, Long Island where they had two children, David and Laura. In 1959 the family moved to Sarasota where Jay and his father built The Triton Hotel on Lido Beach. During her early years in Sarasota, Bobbie worked as a secretary at New College, was elected President of the PTA at Southside School, and as a board member of the League of Women Voters.
Through the years Bobbie was very involved with local Jewish organizations becoming President of the Women's Division of Federation, Chairman of the Women's Division CJA Campaign and she was very proud to be a longtime Lion of Judah. She was a member of the Gulfwind Chapter of ORT and a vice-president of ORT's Area Council, member of the National Council of Jewish Women, a lifetime member of Hadassah, and a long time member of Temple Beth Sholom. Additional, she was on the 1987 UJA National Cabinet campaign, the highest governing Board of National UJA.
Bobbie loved to travel and with her husband Jay they toured the world together. She also was a gourmet cook who loved to entertain, and made the most delicious mandelbread and rugelach.
Bobbie's greatest legacy was as a loving and devoted wife to her husband Jay(predeceased) for 65 years, a loving mother, and a doting, generous Mimi to her grandchildren.
Bobbie is survived by her children Laura (Mark) and David (Rima) and four grandchildren: Andrew, Ben, Marisa, and Jake. She will continue to live with us all in memory and spirit.
Donations made be made in her memory to The Jewish Federation of Sarasota or The Alzheimer's Association
