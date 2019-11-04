|
MacKinnon, Barbara Schilling
Sept 30,1932 - Oct 12, 2019
Barbara Schilling MacKinnon (87) of Port Charlotte, FL was born to the late Edgar and Lorene Labus Schilling in LaCrosse County. She grew up in farm country of West Salem, Barre Mills, and Bangor, WI. She died peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice, Ormond Beach, FL. After becoming a RN, to escape the winters, she went to Miami, FL to vacation/work, and met the love of her life, John D. "Jimmy" MacKinnon. They married in 1955, and raised 3 children; Laura (Art) Chappelka of Auburn, AL, Leslie Chadwick of Ormond Beach, FL, and John Dan (Julie) MacKinnon of Hoschton, GA. Also surviving, her grandchildren; Arthur "Skipper" and Christopher Chappelka, Hannah Chadwick, Jaret and Haley MacKinnon, as well as nephew, Terry Grove, numerous cousins, and other family members. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, daughter, Dana Lyn, and sister, Loretta (Hank) Grove. She will be greatly missed as a loving caregiver of family, friends, and patients. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, loved and supported Parish Nurses Program, and the North Port and Ormond Beach Public Libraries of FL.
There is no memorial service planned at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019