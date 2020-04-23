|
Southall, Barbara
May 5, 1944 - Apr 12, 2020
Barbara Southall, 75, formerly of Nokomis, died April 12, 2020 at her home in Lakewood, Washington after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Skelton, her husband, Jeff, and her sister, Dori. Barbara loved teaching! She earned her bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College and her master's degree from Florida Atlantic University. She was a professional tutor, working tirelessly with students throughout Sarasota County. Barbara relocated to Washington state to be near her daughter, Brittany, her family, and her beloved grandson, Gareth. She was involved with online tutoring up until her death. Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Georgia, Ginger, and Audrey and brother, Roger as well as nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and brother-in-laws. There will be a family gathering to celebrate Barbara's life at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020