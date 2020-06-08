Barbara Taylor Shock
Shock, Barbara Taylor
May 19, 1935 - Jun 2, 2020
Barbara Taylor Shock, 85, of Nokomis, passed away peacefully at her home on June 2, 2020. Barbara was born on May 19, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland. She moved to Englewood in 1956, with her husband, Morris, and son, Lenny. She loved the beach and traveling and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was retired from the United States Postal Service. She is predeceased by her husband, Morris, who died in 1995, her parents, William Wayne Taylor and Elizabeth S. Taylor of Laurel, her sister, Delores M. Shock of Lakeland, and her beloved dog, Sweetpea. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Louise (Peggy) Noppinger of Baltimore, Maryland, her son Lenny of Venice, her daughter, Shirley Slack (Joel) of Venice, her son Charlie (Lisa) of Sarasota, and her son Joseph (Paula) of North Port, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a graveside service on June 13th, 2020, at 1 PM at Sarasota Memorial Park, 5833 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sarasota Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
