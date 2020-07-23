1/1
Barbara West Day
1929 - 2020
Day, Barbara West
Oct 18, 1929 - Apr 22, 2020
Barbara West Day, 90, Sarasota, passed away April 22, 2020. She was born October 18, 1929 in Bradenton, FL. Predeceased by her husband, Asa L. Day Jr., parents, Frank and Katharine Harris West, and brother, Lewis West. The lovely Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and sister. She returned often from Waverly, Pennsylvania and traveled widely to competetive ballroom dance. She is survived by her sons, Asa West and Frank Douglas (Veronica) and her granddaughter, Kathryn Barbara Day. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
