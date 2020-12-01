Wright, Barbara

Dec 12, 1949 - Nov 21, 2020

Barbara Ellen Wright of Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of Charles Major Goetz and Eva Goetz, passed away Sat., Nov. 21, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. She was born in DC on Dec. 12, 1949. She attended Radford College in Virginia and was among the first 800 of now 50,000 enrolled IRS agents. She loved Art, Golf, her Business, the Gulf waters, and Friends.

She leaves behind her husband of 50 years Cliff Wright, Sister Lily Goetz, and Brother Charles Goetz. She passed from the lung disease of IPF that also took her mother. Due to Covid, she did not want a public service. She is remembered as someone who always had a smile, loves people and people loved her.



