Yeager, Barre J.
Aug 8, 2020
Barre J Yeager, 75, died August 8, 2020 after a long fought battle with cancer. Barre is preceded in death by his parents Jess and Madeline Yeager. He is survived by his wife, Diette, son Shannon (Jessica), daughter Ashley Conley, brother Richard (Ginna Lou), and sisters Gay Saxton and Lee Whiteside. He was also a loving Pop Pop to five grandchildren: Conner, Hailey, Katlyn, Nathan and Jake. Barre is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends that were like family to him.
Barre served overseas in the US Coast Guard and was known as the man in the 1933 Essex. In addition to his family and country, he loved car shows, Florida State football, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, his church family and spoke in his own language. Barre had a contagious smile that was irresistible, and his positive spirit will truly be missed.
Memorial services will be held August 29th at 10:00am at First Sarasota Downtown Baptist Church, 1661 Main St, Sarasota, FL 34236. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. A date is yet to be determined. Flowers may be sent to the church or donations may be made in his name to First Sarasota Downtown Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
