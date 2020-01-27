|
|
Sucher, Barry H.
Jun 7, 1943 - Jan 23, 2020
Barry H. Sucher, 76, of Sarasota, Florida passed away January 23, 2020. Preceeded in death by his only son, Mark Edward Sucher, Barry is survived by Sondra, his wife of 53 years, who was his life's partner. He is also survived by his only grandson, Nicholas Alan Sucher of Perrysburg, Ohio, and his half-sister Jennifer Knerr of Boulder, Colorado. Barry attended the McKinley School, Devilbiss High School, and the University of Toledo, where he majored in Business Administration. He served his country for nearly 6 years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service. Barry worked as a stockbroker for several New York Stock Exchange firms until 1970 until 2003, when he retired because of kidney failure. He loved to golf with his friends, enjoying several international golf trips. Barry's cremated remains will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery along with the cremated remains of his younger brother. Services will be conducted at the burial site. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel is caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020