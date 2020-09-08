LaClair, Barry
Jul 16, 1931 - Sep 1, 2020
Barry John LaClair, MD, 89, of Sarasota, FL passed away at home peacefully on Sep 1, 2020 due to complications from heart surgery. "Jack" was born in Massena, NY on Jul 16, 1931 to parents, Mary Barry and Joseph LaClair, the fourth of six siblings. He attended Sacred Heart High School in Massena and received a pharmacy degree from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1954. He married Rita Cleminson from Bennington, VT on Feb 5, 1956. Jack served two years in the Army at Ft. Bragg, NC. They then moved to FL where he earned his MD from the University of Miami in 1964. Dr. LaClair practiced family medicine for almost 50 years on Siesta Key and had privileges at both Sarasota Memorial and Doctors Hospitals. "Doc" was cherished by his patients because he made time to get to know them. Jack is survived by his wife, Rita, son Jim LaClair (Lissa), daughter Nancy Stults (Larry), and grandchildren, Katie, Tanner and Elle. His family was of utmost importance to him, he loved animals and enjoyed working in the yard. No services will be held per his request. Tribute donations may be made in his name to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, https://www.hssc.org/give/donate/donate-now
.