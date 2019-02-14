|
Bainbridge, Barton "Bart"
Feb 4, 1964 - Feb 12, 2019
Bart L. Bainbridge, 55 of The Meadows, Sarasota left his parents Jerry L. and Fay E. Bainbridge and sister Bridget L. Schoonover after a long illness.
Bart was born in Elmhurst, Illinois. He lived in several states, CO, IL, OH, NH, NJ, WA and finally Florida. He graduated from Bernards High School, Bernardsville, NJ, Northeastern University, Boston MA with a BS in Engineering, and Franklin Pierce University, Concord, NH with a JD degree in law. He worked for the US Patent Office and a prominent Patent Law Firm in Washington D. C.
Besides his family and best friend Jan who stood by him during his most difficult time, and many other friends, leaves behind his beloved kitties, Priscilla and Toby. Despite his illness, everyone remembers many eventful, fun and happy times together over his 55 years.
