Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barton Bainbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barton "Bart" Bainbridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barton "Bart" Bainbridge Obituary
Bainbridge, Barton "Bart"
Feb 4, 1964 - Feb 12, 2019
Bart L. Bainbridge, 55 of The Meadows, Sarasota left his parents Jerry L. and Fay E. Bainbridge and sister Bridget L. Schoonover after a long illness.
Bart was born in Elmhurst, Illinois. He lived in several states, CO, IL, OH, NH, NJ, WA and finally Florida. He graduated from Bernards High School, Bernardsville, NJ, Northeastern University, Boston MA with a BS in Engineering, and Franklin Pierce University, Concord, NH with a JD degree in law. He worked for the US Patent Office and a prominent Patent Law Firm in Washington D. C.
Besides his family and best friend Jan who stood by him during his most difficult time, and many other friends, leaves behind his beloved kitties, Priscilla and Toby. Despite his illness, everyone remembers many eventful, fun and happy times together over his 55 years.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.