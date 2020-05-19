Litsky, Beatrice C.
Jul 8, 1927 - May 17, 2020
Beatrice C. Litsky, 92, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 17, 2020. Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.