Carty, Beatrice
Oct 2, 1938 - Nov 1, 2020
Beatrice (Mooney) Gallagher Carty of Sarasota, FL earned her wings on November 1, 2020. She will be reunited with her late husband, Michael Gallagher and her late second husband, John Carty. Bea was a loving and devoted mother to James Gallagher and cherished Grandmother to Megan, Brenna, Ryan and Bridget Gallagher.
Bea was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA to Hugh & Beatrice Mooney. Born third of twelve children, Bea had many adventures and stories to share. Her surviving siblings who will continue to share the stories of growing up in Braddock, Swissvale and Regent Square are Richard (Mary Agnes) Mooney of Columbus, Oh. Mary D. Mooney of Santa Fe, NM. & Pittsburgh, PA. Carol Milligan of Cincinnati, Suzanne Malie of Pittsburgh,Pa . Special Brother in Law (Richard Buszinski) of Forest Hill, Pa. James Mooney (Connie) of Pompano Beach, Fl. and Patricia Tatrai (Ronald) of Cross Fork, PA. Bea will reunite in Heaven with her siblings who have gone before her, Marstelle, Hugh, Howard & Patrick Mooney and Elsie Buszinski.
Bea Married Mike Gallagher in 1969 & happily welcomed her Stepchildren to her family. Surviving are Stepdaughter, Catherine (Patrick)Fagan, Step Grand Children (Colleen, Chris, Kelly, Tony, Betsy, Linda, Greg, Michael, Christopher, thirteen Great Grandchildren and two Great, Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Stepchildren, Patricia Kapp & Michael Gallagher Jr. and Grandson, Paul Visco.
Bea proudly joined her husband, Michael in running their business, Gallagher's Pub, in both Pittsburgh, Pa and Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. Bea and Mike spent most of their life together living in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Bea and Mike opened their home to all who wanted to visit Lauderdale, Fl. and Sarasota, Fl. They enjoyed every minute.
Bea was fortunate to have the opportunity to spend much of her time in Adare, Ireland, once again enjoying visits from family and friends who wanted to explore of the Emerald Isle. Bea made many friends and connections through her travels, which added to the list of stories she loved to tell.
Bea loved her family and her friends with all that she had. She was always there with an ear to listen and her heart open to all. All who loved and knew Bea will no doubt miss the conversation, the stories and most of all, the love she so willingly shared.
A memorial mass will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday November 7, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34236.
In Lieu of flowers: Please donate in Beas's name to :
Franciscan Friars, T.O.R. Mount Assisi
P.O. Box 500 | Loretto, PA 15940 | Phone: 814-419-8880 | Fax: 814-419-8881 | Or Donate online to : https://franciscanfriarsloretto.org/donate
,
Or charity of your choice
.