Ben Johnson


1922 - 2019
Ben Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Ben
Aug 22, 1922 - Nov 13, 2019
LTC Ben Heath Johnson (US Air Force Ret.), 97, of Sarasota passed away at Heron East Assisted Living Facility on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Corbin, KY on August 22, 1922, to Ray and Reina Heath Johnson. He attended Georgia Tech and proudly served in the US Air Force. LTC Johnson was a member at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church and was an active volunteer with Sarasota Technology Users Group, Resurrection House, and SCORE. He enjoyed playing golf, computers, and was always seeking opportunities to help others.
LTC Johnson was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his three children, JoAnn Pratt; and second wife, Mary Louise Hofstetter; his parents; Ray and Reina Heath Johnson; and sister, Geraldine Mae Johnson.
Those left behind to cherish his memory will remember him as a kind, patient, and generous spirit; always looking for the positive in every situation. LTC Johnson is survived by his children, Jeffrey Johnson, Brian Johnson, and Carrie Johnson Gill (David); granddaughter, Faith Renee Gill; sister, Mary Elizabeth Johnson; and brother, Ray Johnson, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarasota Technology Group, 3949 Sawyer Road, Sarasota, FL 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
