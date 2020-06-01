Serry, Benedict

DEC 27, 1927 - MAY 20,2020

Ben passed away on Weds day morning May 20th at the age of 92. He was born 12/27/1927 in Brooklyn NY, the twelfth child of Pasquale and Anna Serrapica.

Ben along with his six brothers and six sisters worked in the Serrapica family grocery store on 18th ave. during and after the Great Depression.He served in the Army straight out of High School.After Military service he attended NYU where he graduated with a BS in Business management. He went on to enjoy a career in Aerospace Industry,working at Fairchild Camera,Grumman and Litton Industries.He loved to cook and did an amazing job cooking fresh and Delicious meals. He enjoyed listening to Classical music. Ben retired to Sarasota around 2001 and is survived by his daughter Maryann, granddaughter Trina ,sisters Rosanne and Madeline and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held at Sarasota national Cemetery on June 9th at 11:30 am.

Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota Fl, 34238

Arrangements in Sarasota were made by All Veterans -All Families LL C.

Call Mark Serrapica nephew for info 607-538-1534





