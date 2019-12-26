|
Barth, Benjamin
Benjamin J. Barth, 92 of Ellenton, Florida, passed away December 24, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice. He was born June 9, 1927 in Tremont Township, Illinois to the late August and Dorothy Neuswanger Barth. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, one nephew, and one niece.
After serving our country in the US Army, Benjamin farmed in the Morton area and later became a co-founder of Morton Community Bank. He also was a realtor and developer of commercial property. He moved to Ellenton, Florida in 1979 from Peoria, Illinois, but he made his most important move in 2013 when he gave his heart to the Lord. He was a member of the Sarasota Apostolic Christian Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Richard Barth of Morton, Illinois and sister-in-law, Norma Barth of Springfield, Illinois, and several nephews.
The visitation will be 10:00 am to 10:45 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Maloney Funeral Home, 2401 Cattleman Road, Sarasota, FL, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 11:30 am at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Benjamin's honor to the Apostolic Christian Church, 333 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34232 or to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
