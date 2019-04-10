|
Smalls, Benjamin P
Sept 3, 1950 - April 3, 2019
Benjamin P Smalls, 68, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Palmetto, Florida, died on April 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 12, 2019, at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th Street West, Bradenton. Services will be held at 12 Noon on April 13, 2019 at Restoration Outreach Church, 4200 32nd Street West, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th Street West, Bradenton.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
