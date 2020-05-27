Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson, Bernadine

Oct 17, 1948 - May 23, 2020

Bernadine Jackson, 71, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Christian Fellowship Gospel Temple, 1507 2nd Ave, W Palmetto, FL 34221. Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday, May 29, at church as well. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



