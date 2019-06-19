|
Clark, Bernard H
July 12 1925 - June 9 2019
Bernie Clark age 93 peacefully passed away with family by his side on June 9 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Bradenton. Bernie requested there be no service. Bernie was born in Cannelburg Indiana, but lived most of his life in the Tampa Bay area. He attended grade school in Montgomery Indiana, Gibsonton grade school in Florida, O.L.P.H grade school in Ybor City, Jesuit High School and U of Florida School of Pharmacy for a BS in pharmacy. He was a veteran Merchant Seaman WW2 and was also a Airforce veteran in the Korean War. Bernie was predeceaced by his son Eric A Clark and survived by daughter Julia Ann Lee, sons Christopher M Clark, Micheal Lee Clark, Alexander B Clark and grandsons Ryan A Clark, Sean K Clark, Dalton Clark, Gavin Clark and great grand children Zoey S Clark and Bodhi A Clark.
