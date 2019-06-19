Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard H. Clark


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernard H. Clark Obituary
Clark, Bernard H
July 12 1925 - June 9 2019
Bernie Clark age 93 peacefully passed away with family by his side on June 9 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Bradenton. Bernie requested there be no service. Bernie was born in Cannelburg Indiana, but lived most of his life in the Tampa Bay area. He attended grade school in Montgomery Indiana, Gibsonton grade school in Florida, O.L.P.H grade school in Ybor City, Jesuit High School and U of Florida School of Pharmacy for a BS in pharmacy. He was a veteran Merchant Seaman WW2 and was also a Airforce veteran in the Korean War. Bernie was predeceaced by his son Eric A Clark and survived by daughter Julia Ann Lee, sons Christopher M Clark, Micheal Lee Clark, Alexander B Clark and grandsons Ryan A Clark, Sean K Clark, Dalton Clark, Gavin Clark and great grand children Zoey S Clark and Bodhi A Clark.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 19 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now