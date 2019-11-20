|
|
Grootwassink,
Bernard Henry
Mar 1, 1932 - Nov 3, 2019
Bernard Henry Grootwassink, 87, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019.
Bernard was born in the small farming town of Kenneth, MN on March 1, 1932. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea, during the Korean War. Returning to the Midwest, he attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. He had a very successful career managing large construction projects in North and South America for Kraft Foods and Abbott Laboratories. Bernard was widely admired for his integrity, honest way of doing business, and diligently serving the interests of his employer. Having grown up on a farm, he enjoyed gardening his entire life, especially the garden in front of the Gulf at the Jetty Villas.
Bernard retired in Venice, FL and lived the best years of his life with his loving wife, Leah. He is also survived by his son David Grootwassink, his wife Lori and grandchildren Cadence and Delaney, his daughter Sara Lewis and her husband Tom, his stepchildren Lori Lehman and Julie Lehman, and his brother Robert Grootwassink and his wife Joan.
Services will be held on December 3 at 11am at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019