Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Grootwassink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Henry Grootwassink


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Henry Grootwassink Obituary
Grootwassink,
Bernard Henry
Mar 1, 1932 - Nov 3, 2019
Bernard Henry Grootwassink, 87, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019.
Bernard was born in the small farming town of Kenneth, MN on March 1, 1932. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea, during the Korean War. Returning to the Midwest, he attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. He had a very successful career managing large construction projects in North and South America for Kraft Foods and Abbott Laboratories. Bernard was widely admired for his integrity, honest way of doing business, and diligently serving the interests of his employer. Having grown up on a farm, he enjoyed gardening his entire life, especially the garden in front of the Gulf at the Jetty Villas.
Bernard retired in Venice, FL and lived the best years of his life with his loving wife, Leah. He is also survived by his son David Grootwassink, his wife Lori and grandchildren Cadence and Delaney, his daughter Sara Lewis and her husband Tom, his stepchildren Lori Lehman and Julie Lehman, and his brother Robert Grootwassink and his wife Joan.
Services will be held on December 3 at 11am at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -